Waterloo man arrested in stolen snowmobiles case

CEDAR FALLS -- A Waterloo man has been charged with theft in connection with stealing two enclosed trailers containing snowmobiles, one in Cedar Falls and one in Hudson.

Shayne Lavern Fluhr, 39, of 822 Broadway St., faces one count of first-degree theft and one count of fifth-degree criminal mischief in the Cedar Falls case, and the same charges in connection with the Hudson case.

Cedar Falls police on March 20 began investigating a theft of an enclosed trailer from a Cedar Falls business. The trailer was loaded with three snowmobiles.

After receiving information about the possible location of the trailer, officers executed a search warrant at a property in rural Denver. The trailer was located on the property but the snowmobiles had been removed. Through a follow-up investigation, the three snowmobiles were located at an address in Waterloo.

At that same address, officers located a similar enclosed trailer which had also been reported stolen. That investigation was handled by the Hudson Police Department.

The trailer and snowmobiles stolen from Cedar Falls were valued at approximately $42,000. Some locks were cut from the trailer during the commission of the theft.

Cedar Falls officers were assisted by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and the Hudson Police Department.

Nancy Newhoff

