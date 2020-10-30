 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested in stolen bike, stolen truck chase
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man arrested in stolen bike, stolen truck chase

{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Leroy Donald

Cody Leroy Donald

JESUP – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly wrecked a stolen car, took a bike and then crashed stolen pickup truck in a chase with authorities.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said 25-year-old Cody Leroy Donald ingested an unknown substance following the second crash, which happened on Oct. 23. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation and arrested on Wednesday when he was released.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count each of burglary and driving while barred and fourth-degree theft.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, Donald had been driving a Cadillac Seville that had been stolen from a Florida man for about three months when he crashed it into a bridge in the area of 190th Street and Deacon Avenue northeast of Jesup around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23. The Cadillac landed in a ditch, and Donald allegedly removed belongings from the vehicle and stashed them in a culvert to retrieve later, records state.

He apparently walked to a nearby home at 1973 Deacon Avenue where he entered the garage. When the resident confronted him, he took off on a Trek mountain bike, which he peddled for about a mile before swapping it for a Chevrolet S-10 pickup he took from a home at 2006 Carter Avenue, according to court records.

The truck’s owner followed him and called 911. Buchanan and Black Hawk deputies, state troopers and Jesup police were chased the truck as it headed west and crashed into a Buchanan deputy’s squad car in the area of Independence and Canfield avenues.

A short standoff took place after the Donald displayed what appeared to be a firearm, but he was ultimately taken into custody without further incident, according to the Buchanan Count sheriff’s office.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News