Waterloo man arrested in stolen bike, stolen truck chase

JESUP – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly wrecked a stolen car, took a bike and then crashed stolen pickup truck in a chase with authorities.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said 25-year-old Cody Leroy Donald ingested an unknown substance following the second crash, which happened on Oct. 23. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation and arrested on Wednesday when he was released.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count each of burglary and driving while barred and fourth-degree theft.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

According to court records, Donald had been driving a Cadillac Seville that had been stolen from a Florida man for about three months when he crashed it into a bridge in the area of 190th Street and Deacon Avenue northeast of Jesup around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23. The Cadillac landed in a ditch, and Donald allegedly removed belongings from the vehicle and stashed them in a culvert to retrieve later, records state.