Waterloo man arrested in morning 80 mph chase

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested following a brief high-speed chase early Friday.

Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies arrested Ramon Montress Seals, 41, of 2008 Clearview St., for eluding and interference. Bond was set at $5,600.

According to police, a patrol deputy attempted to stop Seals’ Lincoln MKS around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 218 and Hawthorne Avenue because seals had an outstanding parole warrant.

The Lincoln took off, and speeds reached 80 mph in the 25 mph zone on Wisconsin Avenue before stopping in the 200 block of Miriam Drive.

Seals allegedly tried to run away on foot but was detained a short time later, according to police.

Seals is currently on parole in a 2006 stickup where he shot a man with a shotgun during a robbery. He was released from prison in May 2020.

