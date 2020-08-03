Waterloo man arrested in Monday motel robbery

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly holding up a motel worker at knifepoint early Monday.
Police said the robber threatened the clerk at the Motel 6, 2343 Logan Ave., with a knife around 5:20 a.m. Monday. He attempted to take her phone and then left with a computer tablet.
Officers found him in the area of Gates Park a short time later.
Joshua Thomas Ostdahl, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery.
