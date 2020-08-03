You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested in Monday motel robbery
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested in Monday motel robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly holding up a motel worker at knifepoint early Monday.

Police said the robber threatened the clerk at the Motel 6, 2343 Logan Ave., with a knife around 5:20 a.m. Monday. He attempted to take her phone and then left with a computer tablet.

Officers found him in the area of Gates Park a short time later.

Joshua Thomas Ostdahl, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Breasia Terrell
+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
clip art crime
0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News