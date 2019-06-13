WATERLOO -- One man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an East Parker Street shooting that damaged a vehicle and two houses.
Ernesto Rodriguez-Avila, 19, of 924 Logan Ave., was arrested at home for carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a weapon.
Waterloo Police got a search warrant to check Rodriguez-Avila's Logan Avenue home and found weapons they say matched the ones used in a shooting May 17 in the area of East Fourth and East Parker Street.
Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, but bullets damaged a vehicle and two homes in the 100 block of East Parker Street.
A Courier article at the time noted police said 30-year-old Lacoia Green was driving east on Parker Street with passenger Dartavious Dixon, 31, around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting happened.
Green's vehicle was struck, as were homes at 112 and 114 E. Parker St., according to police. No one in the houses were injured.
Investigators found several spent shell casings in the roadway.
