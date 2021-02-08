 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested in machete attack
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested in machete attack

{{featured_button_text}}
Antonio Eugene Ragsdale,

Antonio Eugene Ragsdale,

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another person with a machete in January.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Antonio Eugene Ragsdale, 35, on Friday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Waterloo police said Ragsdale assaulted Corey Gardner with a machete Jan. 17 in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street. Gardner had cuts to his hand, his nasal bridge, near an eyebrow and to his right eye, according to court records. He underwent surgery to treat the wounds, records state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Valley farmers markets over the years

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 9

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News