Waterloo man arrested in machete attack

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Antonio Eugene Ragsdale, 35, on Friday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Waterloo police said Ragsdale assaulted Corey Gardner with a machete Jan. 17 in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street. Gardner had cuts to his hand, his nasal bridge, near an eyebrow and to his right eye, according to court records. He underwent surgery to treat the wounds, records state.