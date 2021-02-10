Waterloo man arrested in June chase, crash

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through a neighborhood in June.
Trayvis Gordon Terrell Redd, 28, was arrested Friday for felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
Officers attempted to pull over a Kia Optima with no license plates around 11 p.m. June 13 in the area of Franklin and East Sixth streets. The Kia didn’t stop and crossed the center lane, driving in the wrong lanes on Independence Avenue, at times going 65 mph in a 20 mph zone, according to court records.
The fleeing vehicle also darted down sidewalks on Madison Street before striking a parked car and a retaining wall in an alley between Colorado and Nevada streets, records state. A pursuing squad car then struck the Kia accidentally. An officer and a passenger in the Kia had minor injuries, but the Kia driver ran off, records state.
Police found a pipe with meth residue and an open beer can in the vehicle.
Investigators found Redd’s DNA in the vehicle, records state.
