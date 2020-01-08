{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 opioid overdose death.

Waterloo police arrested Marcus Anthony Sallay, 38, of 2876 Independence Ave., on Tuesday afternoon on charges of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at $100,000.

The charges are in connection with the death of Adam Sharkey. Sharkey was found dead at his home at 216 Courtland St. on the morning of Feb. 15, 2017, after he had been using heroin, according to court records.

Witnesses said Sharkey purchased heroin around 2 p.m. the day before from someone who arrived at his home. Authorities allege Sallay was the person who brought the heroin to Sharkey.

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.

Court records show officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force investigated Sallay in the months following Sharkey’s death.

Sallay is the second person in Waterloo to be charged in connection with an opioid death in recent years. In 2018 Marvita Roxanna Causey was charged in federal court.

Authorities allege Causey gave drugs to her cousin, 52-year-old Timothy Young, in October 2017. Young was found dead in his West Mullan Avenue apartment the following day, and a medical examiner determined he died of mixed toxicity involving heroin and fentanyl. Causey was sentenced to three years in prison.

