HAZLETON – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two Hazleton businesses in October.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robbie Allan Siemens, 43, on Dec. 10 for third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while suspended.

Authorities allege Siemens took items valued at more than $10,000 during a burglary to North East Iowa Auto Sales and took more than $1,000 worth of items from Horkheimer Enterprises in October. Both businesses are located on Main Street.

He also damaged the buildings and property inside and took a 2008 Dodge Nitro. The car was recovered days later in Waterloo when officers investigated a suspicious vehicle and found Siemens, who ran from officers, according to court records.

