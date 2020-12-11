 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested in hammer attack over thermostat dispute
Waterloo man arrested in hammer attack over thermostat dispute

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s neighbor with a hammer in an argument the thermostat.

Police arrested Leon Thurmond III, 34, on Wednesday for willful injury causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

Officers were called to the apartments at 1420 Grant Ave. around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found Keenan Coleman with head injuries. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police Thurmond became involved in an argument over turning up the heat in the upstairs apartment, according to court records. Thurmond allegedly grabbed a hammer, went downstairs and hit Coleman in the head several times.

Thurmond is currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to break into a female acquaintance’s apartment in June, according to court records.

