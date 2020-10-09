 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested in gun burglary
Demarrion Untrell Oden

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man suspected of taking guns during a 2019 burglary has been arrested for stealing the same guns in September.

Waterloo police arrested Demarrion Untrell Oden, 19, on Sept. 30 for third-degree burglary, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and three counts of carrying weapons.

Oden was also arrested for assault on a peace officer and interference with injury.

Bond has been set at $40,000.

The resident of a West Sixth Street home had four guns taken during the 2019 break-in. Oden was a suspect but wasn’t charged, and the owner had three of the stolen firearms --- a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a pistol --- returned to him, according to court records.

Then on Sept. 14, the resident called police after his home security alarm sounded. Officers found video footage of Oden carrying a bag that contained the weapons from the house, records state.

On Sept. 30, officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team spotted Oden riding a bike on Logan Avenue and attempted to arrest him in the new burglary case. A two-block-long chase ensued, and Oden allegedly kneed an officer in the head during a struggle.

Police used a Taser on Oden and found a magazine with .45-caliber ammo and two bags of marijuana in his backpack.

Court records show that Oden is currently awaiting trial a January 2020 burglary that ended in a fight when the resident came home and interrupted him, a June 2019 shooting on West Seventh Street that injured one person and a July 3 shooting on West Eighth Street that injured another person.

He is also awaiting trial for allegedly stealing cameras from a La Porte Road fireworks stand on July 4.

