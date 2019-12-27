WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman with a frying pan and taking her money.
Terry “Bucky” Tyrone Townsend, 54, of 538 Sherman Ave., was arrested Friday for first-degree robbery. He was being held without bond as of Friday night.
Authorities said Townsend was at a female acquaintance’s home on Cottage Grove Avenue on Dec. 3 when he allegedly asked to borrow $2. When the woman went to retrieve her money, Townsend allegedly picked up a frying pan from the kitchen counter and hit her in the face with it, court records state. She was also knocked to the floor, and Townsend took $220 in cash and left, records state.
Townsend is currently awaiting trial for a November drunken driving traffic stop where he allegedly threatened to kill the arresting officer, telling him to “stay prayed up” because he was messing with the wrong person.
