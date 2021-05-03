 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting
Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting

Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin

Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin: 

Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to a home at 819 Linden Ave. around 3:13 p.m. on Friday and took a woman to the hospital for facial injuries, apparently from broken glass, according to the police report.

She was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Police said her injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Officers arrested Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin, 35, of 819 Linden Ave., for domestic assault with intent and willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $50,000.

