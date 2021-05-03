Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to a home at 819 Linden Ave. around 3:13 p.m. on Friday and took a woman to the hospital for facial injuries, apparently from broken glass, according to the police report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Police said her injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Officers arrested Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin, 35, of 819 Linden Ave., for domestic assault with intent and willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $50,000.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.