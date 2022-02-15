 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waterloo man arrested in fatal crash near Janesville

Bremer County 2

The Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

JANESVILLE — A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a May crash near Janesville that claimed the life of his passenger.

Willie Walker, 37, was arrested Feb. 11 on a warrant for homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle. He also was issued tickets for failure to maintain control, driving while suspended and failure to have insurance.

Bond was set at $100,000.

According to court records, Walker was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer south on U.S. Highway 63 around 9:55 p.m. May 27 when it crossed the median and collided with an oncoming SUV.

The collision killed 27-year-old Azra Ponjevic of Waterloo.

Tests later determined Walker had a blood-alcohol level of .131, according to court records.

Willie Walker

Walker
