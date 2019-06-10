{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his estranged wife with a pistol while their children looked on.

Police arrested Donta Rapheal Hale, 34, of 507 Fowler St., on Friday for two counts of first-degree burglary, four counts of violation of a no contact order, three counts of child endangerment, domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail.

Authorities allege Hale entered the woman’s Riehl Street home unannounced around 11 a.m. on May 27, pulled a handgun from a holster and threatened her with the weapon. Three children were present, court records state.

Then on May 28, Hale allegedly returned while the woman was away, and she arrived to find him at the residence, and an argument ensued, records state. He allegedly slapped and hit her and bit her on the cheek, and her 17-year-old son intervened allowing her to flee, records state.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

