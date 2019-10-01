{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly turned his dog on another person in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Jamell Lee Tolbert, 21, of 2018 Winston Place, was arrested Friday for misdemeanor assault with intent to commit serious injury and interference. He was later released from jail pending a court appearance.

Police said Tolbert had an ongoing problem with another person, and around 9 a.m. Friday thought he saw the person behind the Prime Mart convenience store on Broadway Street.

Tolbert opened his vehicle door to let out his dog, saying “Killer, kill,” according to court records.

The victim sustained bites and scratches before jumping on Tolbert’s car to escape the dog.

Tolbert allegedly struggled with police while he was being handcuffed.

Police later determined Tolbert set his dog loose on the wrong man.

Animal Control officials took the dog, which was described as an American bulldog, and the dog will be quarantined for 10 days. Tolbert was also cited for dog at large, attack causing injury, no proof of vaccination and no city license.

