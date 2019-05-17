DALLAS CENTER -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after leading authorities on a half-hour chase north of Des Moines Friday morning.
A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol pulled over Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 28, on Interstate 80 around 10 a.m., according to Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.
During the stop, the trooper realized Garbes had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County for fraud. While the officer was waiting to confirm the warrant, Garbes drove off, Ludwig said.
The pursuit wound through Urbandale and Johnson before Garbes apparently took a curve too fast and crashed in the area of 230th Street and S Avenue in rural Dallas County, Ludwig said. He ran off and was captured a short time later.
No injuries were reported in the chase.
Garbes is currently awaiting trial for allegedly trying to light a fire in a Cedar Falls garage in September.
