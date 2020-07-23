Waterloo man arrested in chase through three counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly leading officers on a chase across three counties on Tuesday night.

A Cedar Falls patrol officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Cruz at W. First and Center streets around 7:05 p.m. because the driver, 41-year-old Kurtis Eugene Jensen, had an outstanding probation warrant, according to court records.

The Cruz took off, heading west and running stop signs and a stop light. The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone and headed out of town, passing through Butler and Grundy counties, court records state.

Authorities eventually found the Cruz parked and unoccupied in Dike, and officers found Jensen walking nearby with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, records state. Police discovered meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

Jensen was arrested for felony eluding, and bond was set at $10,000.

