You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man arrested in chase through three counties
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested in chase through three counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Kurtis Eugene Jensen

Kurtis Eugene Jensen

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly leading officers on a chase across three counties on Tuesday night.

A Cedar Falls patrol officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Cruz at W. First and Center streets around 7:05 p.m. because the driver, 41-year-old Kurtis Eugene Jensen, had an outstanding probation warrant, according to court records.

The Cruz took off, heading west and running stop signs and a stop light. The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone and headed out of town, passing through Butler and Grundy counties, court records state.

Authorities eventually found the Cruz parked and unoccupied in Dike, and officers found Jensen walking nearby with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, records state. Police discovered meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

Jensen was arrested for felony eluding, and bond was set at $10,000.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News