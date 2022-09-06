 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo man arrested in Charles City shooting

  • 0

CHARLES CITY — A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a June 2020 shooting in Charles City.

Floyd County sheriff’s deputies arrested Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, on Friday in Waterloo on a warrant for one count of intimidation with a weapon.

Court records allege Edwards ordered another person to threaten three people and then shoot at a vehicle parked near them in 600 block of N. Iowa Street around 10:50 a.m. on June 13, 2020. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

At the time, police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups earlier in the day.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Edwards’ arrest in June 2020.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get a free COVID or affordable COVID test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News