Waterloo man arrested in Charles City shooting

CHARLES CITY — A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a June 2020 shooting in Charles City.

Floyd County sheriff’s deputies arrested Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, on Friday in Waterloo on a warrant for one count of intimidation with a weapon.

Court records allege Edwards ordered another person to threaten three people and then shoot at a vehicle parked near them in 600 block of N. Iowa Street around 10:50 a.m. on June 13, 2020. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

At the time, police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups earlier in the day.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Edwards’ arrest in June 2020.