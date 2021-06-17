Waterloo man arrested in battle with bear spray, handgun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly squeezed off shots from a pistol when he was attacked by a woman with bear spray while he was buying toilet paper.

It happened Wednesday night outside the Family Dollar, 611 Broadway St., according to police.

No injuries were reported, but one of the bullets struck a van and the window of the Kwik Star convenience store a block away.

According to court records, Tyler Everett Williams, 23, was involved in an ongoing argument with a woman and her boyfriend. Around 7:45 p.m., he went to the Family Dollar to purchase toilet paper, and when he emerged from the store, the woman ran up to him in the parking lot and began dousing him and his vehicle with OC bear spray. She then ran to a van.

Williams pulled his handgun from his vehicle’s cup holder and fired two shots at the fleeing van, according to court records.

Williams remained on the scene and waited for police to arrive.

Officers found two spent shell casings, and Williams was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.

