Waterloo man arrested in assaults

WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $32,000 for a Waterloo man accused of assaulting two people in July.

Antwan Johnson, 40, was arrested Sunday on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and child endangerment.

Witnesses allege Johnson became involved in an argument with a woman on July 20 in the 200 block of Lafayette Street and pulled her from a vehicle. The woman’s 13-year-old daughter intervened and Johnson allegedly punched the daughter in the stomach, according to court records.

Then, on July 25, Johnson allegedly knocked an 18-year-old unconscious and continued striking him in the head. Johnson left before police arrived, and the victim suffered a concussion. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.







