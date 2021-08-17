Waterloo man arrested for using found ID to open bank account, get checks

WATERLOO – A second Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using a wallet found at a Davenport casino to set up a bank account and go on a shopping spree.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Tyrone Jermiah Thompson Jr., 34, of 1134 Barclay St., on Friday on charges of identity theft and third-degree theft, and he was transferred to the Scott County Jail in Davenport.

Authorities allege Thompson found a lost wallet containing $800 in cash and an ID card at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on June 12.

Instead of turning in the wallet to casino staff, Thompson left the casino and allegedly used the owner’s name and personal information to set up an online bank account at Bank of the West. The account came with a debit card and checks that were mailed to a Waterloo address, according to court records.

Thompson allegedly shared the checks with Jamar Jenkins, 42, of Waterloo and another person, court record state. The group spent more than $5,600 at Kwik Star, Hy-Vee, Scheels, Fleet Farm, Staples and Farm and Fleet, records state.

Some of the purchased items were later sold on Facebook Marketplace, according to court records.

