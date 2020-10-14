 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested for using dead woman's Social Security number to register vehicles
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man arrested for using dead woman's Social Security number to register vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to use false information to register vehicles.

Gabino Juan Pascual, 45, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for two counts of third-degree fraudulent practices.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

According to court records, motor vehicle investigators with the Iowa Department of Transportation became suspicious when someone attempted to use a bogus Social Security number to renew the vehicle registration in December 2018 and July 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators determined the Social Security number belonged to a woman who had died, according to court records.

A warrant for Pascual’s arrest was issued in August 2019, but he remained at large until Monday when police were called to a report that he had struck a 12-year-old girl with a belt as discipline. Police also arrested him for one count of child endangerment.

Pascual was released from jail pending trial.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art squad cars
0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News