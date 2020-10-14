Waterloo man arrested for using dead woman's Social Security number to register vehicles

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to use false information to register vehicles.

Gabino Juan Pascual, 45, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for two counts of third-degree fraudulent practices.

According to court records, motor vehicle investigators with the Iowa Department of Transportation became suspicious when someone attempted to use a bogus Social Security number to renew the vehicle registration in December 2018 and July 2019.

Investigators determined the Social Security number belonged to a woman who had died, according to court records.

A warrant for Pascual’s arrest was issued in August 2019, but he remained at large until Monday when police were called to a report that he had struck a 12-year-old girl with a belt as discipline. Police also arrested him for one count of child endangerment.

Pascual was released from jail pending trial.

