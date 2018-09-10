WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run over a woman Saturday night.
When officers caught up with James Buerl, 40, about an hour later, he smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, police said.
Buerl, of 228 Oliver St., was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment and assault with a weapon.
Authorities allege Buerl was leaving a home on East Parker Street around 9:40 p.m. when he stepped on the accelerator and veered at Starnesha Martin, 24, as she bent over to pick up a child’s pacifier.
She jumped out of the way, and Buerl’s Ford Expedition crashed into a Dodge Caravan parked nearby, according to court records. He allegedly threatened to kill her as he left, records state.
Police later detained Buerl during a traffic stop at Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.
