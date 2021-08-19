Waterloo man arrested for threatening his grandmother with a gun

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested for allegedly threatening his grandmother with a gun in February.

Kristopher Darquel Spates Jr., 27, was detained in Indiana where he had been living and returned to Waterloo on Wednesday. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault and first-degree harassment.

He is also being held on a parole violation and failure-to-appear warrant.

Authorities allege Kristopher Spates and his brother, Quaderious Kyirie Spates, 23, became involved in an argument and fight with their uncle at their grandmother’s home at 520 Elm St. on Feb. 1.

When the grandmother attempted to go outside to get help from police who were in the area on another matter, she was pulled back inside the residence.

The brothers threatened to kill her and their uncle if they went to police, according to court records. Witnesses told police the two were in possession of a firearm -- described in court records as a weapon that looked like a belt-fed machine gun -- during the incident.

Quaderious Spates was arrested in May and is awaiting trial.