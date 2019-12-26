{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a sheriff’s deputy with a knife while trying to flee during a warrant arrest in November.

Kahlan Bradford, 41, was arrested Thursday for assault on a peace officer while displaying a weapon, interference causing injury, first-degree harassment and possession of meth. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.

He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

Court records indicate Bradford is on probation for a 2013 incident where he threatened an officer with a chisel.

On Nov. 25, 2019, deputies attempted to detain Bradford in the courthouse parking lot for violating probation, and he struggled with deputies, elbowing one in the face. The deputy unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser, and Bradford ran off.

One deputy fell during the foot chase and had to go to the hospital. Another deputy pursed Bradford to the back of an apartment building in the 600 block of Lafayette Street, according to court records.

Bradford climbed a fire escape, brandished a folding knife while threatening to kill the deputy and then disappeared inside the building, records state.

Deputies later found a glass pipe with meth residue where the initial struggle took place.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments