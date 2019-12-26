WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a sheriff’s deputy with a knife while trying to flee during a warrant arrest in November.
Kahlan Bradford, 41, was arrested Thursday for assault on a peace officer while displaying a weapon, interference causing injury, first-degree harassment and possession of meth. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.
He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.
Court records indicate Bradford is on probation for a 2013 incident where he threatened an officer with a chisel.
On Nov. 25, 2019, deputies attempted to detain Bradford in the courthouse parking lot for violating probation, and he struggled with deputies, elbowing one in the face. The deputy unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser, and Bradford ran off.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
One deputy fell during the foot chase and had to go to the hospital. Another deputy pursed Bradford to the back of an apartment building in the 600 block of Lafayette Street, according to court records.
Bradford climbed a fire escape, brandished a folding knife while threatening to kill the deputy and then disappeared inside the building, records state.
Deputies later found a glass pipe with meth residue where the initial struggle took place.
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
040815jr-guns
070219ho-myers-guns-1
112119jr-hattrup-trial-2
112119jr-hattrup-trial-1
102615jr-ward-trial-1
060415jr-gunfire-1
080416jr-fordyce-trial-2
052117jr-parker-shooting-4
101619ho-strain-trial-4
091318ho-montano-gun-1
030218ho-wayne-jones-exhibit-1
082115ho-seals-gun
072915ho-gun-photo
021315ho-anderson-trial-2
062013ho-guns
101619ho-strain-trial-2
101619ho-strain-trial-1
031918ho-ruger-1
081417ho- breitsprecher-rifle
042214ho-webster-guns
070313ho-bank-robbery-glock
070313ho-bank-robbery-ak
070313ho-bank-robbery-45
101619ho-strain-trial-5
031918ho-remington-1
011014ho-nws-federal-gun-3
011014ho-nws-federal-gun-1
011215jr-hutchins-trial-5
061115jr-robbery-trial-1
091015jr-tronca-trial-b
022118jr-barksdale-handgun
041119jr-brown-trial-2
041119jr-brown-trial-1
113017jr-shooting-trial-1a
103112jr-Caples-Trial-2
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.