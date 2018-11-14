WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and terrorizing her and her young daughter in October.
Waterloo police arrested Tyler Wade Doerr, 28, on Tuesday for first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and two counts of first-degree harassment. His bond was set at $30,000.
According to police, Doerr broke in through the back door of the South Street home of a female acquaintance while she and her 5-year-old daughter were sleeping around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. He confined them in a bedroom for more than two hours while he threatened to kill them, once grabbing the woman’s neck and pouring water on them.
The woman was eventually able to grab her daughter and flee to a neighbor’s house where she called 911. Doerr fled before police arrived.
Just think, if it weren't for the never-ending stream of people like this Jeff Reinitz might not have a job. But thankfully they pop up every day and every night without fail.
