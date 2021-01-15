Waterloo man arrested for taking rifle, camping gear from garage

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was recently sentenced for burglary has been arrested for another burglary.

The new charges of first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree theft came after fingerprints linked Denis Kekic, 30, to a Nov. 5 garage break-in where more than $1,000 worth of tools, camping and fishing equipment were taken.

Investigators determined a remote door opener was taken from a vehicle parked outside the residence at 1314 Denver St, and it was used to gain access to the garage. One of the items stolen from the attached garage at 1314 Denver St. was a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, according to court records.

After the fingerprint match returned, Waterloo police approached Kekic in the parking lot of Walgreens on Ridgeway Avenue on Thursday. He ran, but only a short distance before officers detained him. In his pants pocket, they found meth, records state, which added charges of possession of meth and interference.