Waterloo man arrested for striking woman with pole

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with a metal pole and then began looking for a gun to shoot her.

Marquel Antionne Mickey, 18, was arrested for domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Mickey pushed and tried to punch the woman and then picked up a metal pole with a hook at one end and attempted to strike her with it around 7:40 a.m. at his Randolph Street home.

A witness grabbed the pole and suffered a cut to the hand.

Mickey then allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and began looking for a gun in the home. He rode off on a bike when officers arrived, and police found him a short time later and detained him following a struggle.

Officers located a gun, according to court records.

