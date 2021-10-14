Waterloo man arrested for striking woman with pole

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with a metal pole and then began looking for a gun to shoot her.
Marquel Antionne Mickey, 18, was arrested for domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference. Bond was set at $5,000.
Authorities allege Mickey pushed and tried to punch the woman and then picked up a metal pole with a hook at one end and attempted to strike her with it around 7:40 a.m. at his Randolph Street home.
A witness grabbed the pole and suffered a cut to the hand.
Mickey then allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and began looking for a gun in the home. He rode off on a bike when officers arrived, and police found him a short time later and detained him following a struggle.
Officers located a gun, according to court records.