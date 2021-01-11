Waterloo man arrested for stolen gun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a stolen pistol found in his vehicle in August.

The charges were added over the weekend as police detained Mark Louis Brandes Sr., 60, for allegedly violating a civil domestic restraining order by twice phoning a woman on Saturday.

According to court records, Waterloo police were asked to check on a man in a parked Buick Rainier in the area of Aladdin and Bauch streets on Aug. 19. Officers found Brandes lying outside the vehicle and noticed a 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol in the back seat with a magazine beside it.

Brandes was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers determined the pistol had been reported stolen from a parked vehicle on Courtland Street on Oct. 11, 2018, according to court records.

On Saturday, Brandes was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, carrying weapons and violation of a no contact order. Bond was set at $16,000.