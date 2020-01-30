Waterloo man arrested for stealing car, driving to casino

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a car that was stolen from a church during services and found the following day at a casino.
Nurija Matt Huebner, 27, of 1121 Littlefield Road, was arrested Wednesday for burglary to a vehicle and fifth-degree theft.
The charges stem from the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu from Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church on the morning of Jan. 12.
You have free articles remaining.
A short time after the theft, Heuber was at Ascension Lutheran Church on Maynard Avenue, where he allegedly took a RCA computer tablet from the children’s ministry room and keys to a Town and Country minivan from a coat that was hanging on a rack, records state.
Another person allegedly caught him rummaging through the van, and Huebner fled in the Malibu.
The following day, Worth County authorities found the Malibu in the parking lot of the Diamond Joe Casino in Northwood. Huebner was detained at the scene. He was also arrested in connection with a 1004 Chevrolet Impala that was taken from a home in Joice and later found parked at an agricultural co-op in Joice, according to court records.
Mugshots of 2020
Mugshots of 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.