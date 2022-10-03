Waterloo man arrested for stabbing mother

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly stabbed his mother in the face over the weekend is being held without bond pending a hearing.

Authorities allege Arnel Dizdarevic, 29, attacked his mother with a knife on Saturday morning. He was awaiting trial for a 2021 incident in which he is accused of hitting her repeatedly.

He is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony, domestic assault with a weapon in the Saturday attack and violation of a no contact order.

According to court records, police were called to their Shamrock Drive apartment July 5, 2021. When officers arrived, Dizdarevic told authorities he had “beat the sh*t” out of his mother, who was found with facial injuries. Police arrested him for misdemeanor domestic assault causing injury.

He allegedly missed a court date in October 2021 and remained at large until September when police found him at a Stardust Drive apartment where his mother had been staying.

He was sentenced to time served for violating the restraining order and released pending the assault trial. But he then allegedly missed a Sept. 29 court date, and another warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Then two days later – around 7 a.m. Saturday – police and paramedics were called to a Camelot Drive apartment and found the mother with numerous stab wounds to the face. She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Officers found blood and pieces of a broken knife in the apartment. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with blood on his hands and clothing, records state. He wasn’t injured.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa