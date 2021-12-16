 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for shooting outside strip club

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun outside an after-hours strip club in June.

Donald Ray Harris, 28, of 614 W. 11th St., was arrested Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from jail pending trial.

Donald Ray Harris

Donald Ray Harris

Police allege Harris fired shots outside toward a group of people standing in front of Fantasy Theatre, 1850 W. Airline Highway, around 3 p.m. on June 26. No injuries were reported, but one of the bullets struck a vehicle, according to court records.

Harris has a prior conviction for weapons charges in connection with a 2014 incident where police found a 9 mm Stallard during a traffic stop, court record state.

