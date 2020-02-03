Waterloo man arrested for shooting man in the neck

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a Waterloo man accused of shooting a man in the neck last month.

Jesse Lee Lax, 35, of 325 Dunham Place, was arrested Friday for willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Lax went to an upstairs apartment at 215 W. Fifth St. to pick up his girlfriend at about 3:40 p.m. Jan. 20. He was asked to leave the apartment and went to his vehicle. When he returned, he fired a 9mm Taurus PT111 handgun, striking Charles Tate in the neck, according to court records.

A struggle followed, and someone disarmed Lax, who also dropped his keys and fled, records state.

Paramedics took Tate to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck, and he survived his injuries.

Investigators located Lax’s vehicle parked nearby and discovered his ID card inside, records state.

Police said Lax is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions in Colorado in 2011 and 2017.

