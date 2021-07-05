 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for shooting gun near children
Waterloo man arrested for shooting gun near children

Marquise Johnson

Marquise Johnson

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly added gunshots to his fireworks during Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Police arrested 37-year-old Marquise Jimmy Johnson for reckless use of a firearm, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly fired a handgun near children, ages 12 and 10. He was also cited for a fireworks violation.

According to police, officers were called to 435 Conger St. for a report of gunfire around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Police obtained a video recording of Johnson firing a handgun into the air. On the recording, a woman can be heard asking Johnson not to shoot a gun because there were children around, according to authorities. In the recording, Johnson allegedly responded “It’s the Fourth of July.”

Police executed a search warrant at the home found a .40-caliber Glock pistol under a seat cushion, shell casings by the back door and fireworks.

