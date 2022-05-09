Waterloo man arrested for shooting girlfriend's dog

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s dog last week.

The dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic and later released, according to police.

Waterloo police Friday arrested Damon Terrell Frazier, 52, of 1120 Beech St., on charges of animal abuse, reckless use of a firearm, use of a weapon in a crime and carrying weapons.

Part of the incident was recorded on video, according to court records.

The video allegedly shows Frazier outside in the 300 block of Lamont Street around 11 a.m. Friday. Frazier is seen picking up the dog and placing the dog in a garbage can. He then draws a handgun, aims at the can and looks away as he fires a single shot, according to court records.

Police were called about the incident on Friday afternoon.

Court records show police arrested Frazier on Wednesday in connection with a separate incident involving a dog and a gun.

Officers were called to the area of Adrian and Lafayette streets shortly before 8 a.m. for a person walking a dog in the street, blocking traffic.

When police approached, Frazier moved to the sidewalk and continued walking, carrying an open beer can, despite police requests to stop.

Officers eventually stopped him and found a .40-caliber pistol and a bottle of THC tablets in his coat pockets. He allegedly gave police a fake name when questioned, court records state.

He was detained for public consumption, interference, harassment of a public official, disorderly conduct and carrying weapons while intoxicated, and he was later released from custody.

