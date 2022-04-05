 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for sexual assault

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges and a dog deal robbery is now changed with sexual assault.

Waterloo police arrested Houston Simmons III, 25, 410 Adams St., on Friday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, false imprisonment and other charges. He was also charged with assault on a peace officer.

Simmons was later released pending trial.

Authorities allege Simmons beat a woman with a hammer and extension cord and had sex with her while holding her against her will Friday. She suffered a broken nose and other injuries to her head, arms, legs and torso, according to court records.

Houston Simmons III

Houston Simmons III

He allegedly struggled with police and grabbed an officer around the neck as police executed a search warrant at his home later that day, court records state.

Simmons is awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting a woman who had responded to an advertisement for a dog for sale in November 2021 and for possessing a handgun and marijuana outside a downtown nightclub in September 2021.

