Jason Joseph Butler

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with two girls.

Jason Joseph Butler, 36, is also accused of soliciting another girl, according to court records.

The incidents happened in 2018 and 2019 in Waterloo when the girls were ages 13 and younger.

Waterloo police arrested Butler, of 629 W. Mullan Ave., on Monday for second-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, indecent contact with a child and solicitation of lascivious acts with a child. Bond was set at $150,000 during an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

