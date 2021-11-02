Waterloo man arrested for sexual abuse

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman and sexually assaulting her.
Waterloo police arrested Bryan O’Neil Watkins, 49, of 432 Gable St., for third-degree sexual abuse and assault charges. Bond was set at $125,000.
Authorities allege Watkins beat a female acquaintance, punching her, hitting her over the head with a lamp and choking her and then had sex with her early Saturday morning. She later fled and called police.
Jeff Reinitz
