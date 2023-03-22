WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexual abusing a woman with a mental disability.

Waterloo police arrested Edwin Aguilar Martinez, 37, on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse on March 11. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, relatives of the victim went to police in March 2022. The woman was interviewed at the Child Protection Center and investigators obtained DNA evidence.

The DNA was linked to Aguilar after it was compared with a sample he submitted as part of a deportation case in 2020, court records state. Police obtained an arrest warrant in August 2022.

