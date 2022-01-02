 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for sex abuse

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl.

Andrew James Allen Brewer

Waterloo police arrested Andrew James Allen Brewer, 27, 209 W. Fifth St., for one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $56,000.

Authorities allege Brewer had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 12 years in March. Police were notified in March, and the child was interviewed at the UnityPoint-Allen Child Protection Center, according to court records.

