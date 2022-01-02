Waterloo man arrested for sex abuse

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl.
Waterloo police arrested Andrew James Allen Brewer, 27, 209 W. Fifth St., for one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $56,000.
Authorities allege Brewer had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 12 years in March. Police were notified in March, and the child was interviewed at the UnityPoint-Allen Child Protection Center, according to court records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today