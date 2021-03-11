 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested for sex abuse
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested for sex abuse

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two teens and requesting sexual videos and pictures from them.

Nicholas David Stokes

Nicholas David Stokes 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo police arrested Nicholas David Stokes, 37, of 316 Iowa St., on Wednesday for two counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and third-degree sexual abuse.

Investigators allege he had been abusing a teenage girl on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2020, and a teenage boy in 2019. He also allegedly asked the two to send nude pictures through the SnapChat app, and officers found images on his phone that appear to be the girl.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
+1 
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Allegations against Cuomo 'eerily similar'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News