WATERLOO -- Two men were arrested after police responded to a report of a fire at a home at 1000 W. 11th St. around 6 a.m. Monday.
Austin Dean Poyner, 23, and Jason Dean Poyner, 46, were arrested by Waterloo Police after an argument in which Jason Poyner allegedly punched Austin Poyner, who then went outside and started a fire on the porch. According to court records, both men live at the house.
Jason Poyner was arrested for punching his son, and Austin Poyner was charged with arson.
When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a fire burning on the side porch of the house.
Austin Poyner admitted to starting the fire using a cardboard box and was placed under arrest, according to the police report.
