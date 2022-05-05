Waterloo man arrested for robbery in knife attack

WATERLOO— A Waterloo man who allegedly held a knife to an a ex-girlfriend‘s throat and ran off with her purse has been arrested.

Police arrested Kevin Paul Walker, 66, on Wednesday for first-degree robbery. He was also arrested for stalking and fifth-degree theft for allegedly striking a security camera on her home with a shovel and taking it during a separate incident.

According to court records, Walker approached the woman around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday when she pulled up to her Adams Street home and exited her vehicle.

Police said Walker held the knife to the woman’s neck and asked her where she had been. He told her to unlock the door to her home, and when she did it set off an alarm.

Walker told her to turn off the alarm. She refused, and he grabbed her purse and fled, according to court records.

The woman ran to a friend’s house to call for help.

