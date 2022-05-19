Waterloo man arrested for robbery, domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for attacking his girlfriend and stealing her truck keys.

Waterloo police arrested Roy Michael Gardner, 36, on Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with a weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, Gardner had sent text messages May 13 threatening to assault her, so she went to stay with a relative. He then threatened to harm her pets, so she returned home and was attacked when she entered the house.

She was choked, threatened with a knife and prevented from leaving the home, and Garnder took her keys and threatened to take her vehicle, records state. Gardner eventually fled when she said she was going to call the police, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.