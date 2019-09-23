OELWEIN – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob an Oelwein convenience store on Sunday and then lit a fire in the business.
According to police, Moore, who also has a Hazleton address, was arrested for second-degree robbery, first-degree arson and interference.
According to police, Moore entered the Cenex store, 701 S. Frederick Ave., around 10:45 a.m. Saturday and threatened the clerk. Moore began to light items on fire, and the employee fled.
When police arrived, Moore began opening bottles of alcohol and drinking, court records state.
The fire caused considerable damage to the building before crews with the Oelwein Fire Department extinguished it, according to police.
The Oelwein Police Department was also assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the Oelwein Fire Department.
The incident happened just weeks after Moore was released to parole after serving time for drug and eluding charges in a July 2018 chase in Waterloo. Court records show he was released from prison on Sept. 12.
