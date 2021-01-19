 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested for reclaiming dog from Animal Control van
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested for reclaiming dog from Animal Control van

{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Richmond Kress

Joseph Richmond Kress

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to reclaim his dog from the city dog catcher last week.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Joseph Richmond Kress, 27, of 508 Logan Ave., was arrested Friday for one count of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Court records show that Kress had numerous pending citations for failing to obtain city licenses and other infractions relating to his three lab mixes named Rufus, Bentley and Sasha, and a Husky named Loki following a run-in with Animal Control in December.

On Jan. 12, an Animal Control officer seized one of the dogs around 11 a.m. In response, Kress allegedly walked up to the Animal Control van, leaned into the window, shoved the officer and took the vehicle keys. He then went to open the door to free his dog.

Kress fled with the dog before police arrived, according to court records.

0 comments
0
2
1
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News