Waterloo man arrested for reclaiming dog from Animal Control van

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to reclaim his dog from the city dog catcher last week.

Joseph Richmond Kress, 27, of 508 Logan Ave., was arrested Friday for one count of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records show that Kress had numerous pending citations for failing to obtain city licenses and other infractions relating to his three lab mixes named Rufus, Bentley and Sasha, and a Husky named Loki following a run-in with Animal Control in December.

On Jan. 12, an Animal Control officer seized one of the dogs around 11 a.m. In response, Kress allegedly walked up to the Animal Control van, leaned into the window, shoved the officer and took the vehicle keys. He then went to open the door to free his dog.

Kress fled with the dog before police arrived, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.