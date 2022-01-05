 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for pulling gun during road rage incident

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a road rage incident.

Waterloo police arrested Amarri Ray Nash, 18, 3242 E. Shaulis Road, on Tuesday for one count of intimidation with a weapon. He also was arrested for criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a squad car when he was detained.

Bond was set at $10,000.

A Parkersburg woman told police she was driving in the 800 block of Broadway Street shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 31 when a vehicle in front of her began slowing down and speeding up. A passenger in the other car told her to pull over while pointing a gun at her and then threw something at her window, breaking it, and threatened to shoot her.

The woman and her passenger picked Nash out of a photo lineup, according to court records.

