WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened his neighbor with a shotgun.

Levi Farren Miller, 28, of 1005 1/2 West Mullan Ave., was arrested Sunday at home and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon as a felon and two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Waterloo Police say a neighbor at the shared rental house apparently placed a suitcase in a shared hallway, and another neighbor, Takeela Lathem, 29, and her friend were planning to move the suitcase, according to the police report.

Before they could do so, Miller allegedly came out into the stairwell and pointed a shotgun at Lathem, and began cursing at the pair, according to police.

Lathem and her friend took off running, according to police. No shots were fired.

Miller is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold.

