Waterloo man arrested for meth following search

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found meth at his home during a search Monday.

Narciso Chinchillas Sanchez, 22, of 437 Ricker St., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to court records, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at Chinchillas’ home Monday night and found more than five grams of meth along with digital scales, packaging material and suspected ledgers.

